Rent growth in the multifamily sector nationwide is stabilizing after the record increases achieved following the coronavirus pandemic The country's hottest markets, including Phoenix and Las Vegas, saw asking rents fall in the first quarter They...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pinnacle II, a 230,000-square-foot office building in Burbank, Calif, that serves as collateral for an $87 million CMBS loan has gone vacant The vacancy was highlighted in a TreppWire report The property,...
Philadelphia Business Journal The $2737 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of four Club Quarters hotels with a total of 1,228 rooms has defaulted and is headed toward foreclosure The loan is securitized through BX Trust, 2017-CQHP, and is senior...
Commercial real estate brokers in New York have become even more pessimistic than they had been, according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY The trade group, which represents brokers, building owners, managers and developers...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TriGate Capital has bought the Shops at Wiregrass, a 760,379-square-foot retail property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, for $705 million, or about $9272/sf The Dallas real estate investor financed its purchased in...
REBusiness Online LCOR has begun leasing The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment property in the Society Hill of neighborhood of Philadelphia The 31-story property, at 1 Dock St, has 44 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom apartments and 25...
The Real Deal Uber is offering for sublease Chase Center Tower II, a 268,500-square-foot office property in San Francisco The rideshare company in 2019 started paying $85/sf for space at the building, but never moved in as it was having the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Muncie Mall in Indiana has been appraised at a value of only $6 million, well less than the $312 million of mortgage debt against it The mortgage is securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Brookfield Corp affiliate that owns the Crossroads Center Mall in St Cloud, Minn, has indicated it’s not willing to invest additional equity in the property, which would facilitate a workout of...