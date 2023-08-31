Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Urban Edge Properties has paid off, at a 4372 percent discount, the $12882 million mortgage against its Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, near San Juan, Puerto Rico The loan had been split in two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ballast Investments, a San Francisco owner of apartment properties, is said to have struck a deal to buy $940 million of mortgage debt against 95 properties in San Francisco with 2,452 units, according to a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston’s Greenway Plaza office complex has been appraised at a value of only $425 million – 9 percent less than the $465 million that is owed against it The 10-building property, with 43...
High interest rates have served to squelch property-sales transaction activity in the data-center space, as only $14 billion of deals took place during the first half, down from $24 billion last year At the same time, demand for data-center space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The sole loan behind CSWF Trust, 2019-TOP, has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners because it’s expected to default at its maturity next month The loan, with an original balance of $530...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The city of Norfolk, Va, has completed its $18 million purchase of the MacArthur Center mall in its downtown area, resulting in a partial paydown of a $6816 million loan securitized through Starwood Retail...
Average monthly apartment rents in Manhattan increased by $11, or 023 percent in July, to $4,815 They are up $14 from a year ago, according to MNS Real Estate The slight increase belies the great fluctuation in monthly rents in certain areas, and...
The holder of a mezzanine loan tied to the ground beneath 20 Times Square in Manhattan is planning to foreclose against its position, giving it title to the asset If it's successful, the investor, an affiliate of Hana Financial Group, would...
The major mortgage REITs saw loan repayments skyrocket in the second quarter by nearly 80 percent when compared with the first quarter, contributing to the 3 percent reduction in their collective portfolios to $8857 billion Loan originations,...