Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Evergreen Residential has proposed building the 512-unit Hallmark Heritage Evergreen apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 196-acre development...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Richland Capital has paid $8 million for an Orlando, Fla, development site on which it plans to build a 312-unit apartment property Florida League of Cities Inc sold the 16-acre parking lot site, at 68 South...
South Florida Business Journal Lore Development has unveiled its plans for a 69-story apartment project in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood The Miami developer is building the property on a 2,770-square-foot development site at 1015 SW First Ave...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has lined up $386 million of construction financing for the latest phase of the Pinnacle 441 affordable-housing property in Hollywood, Fla A $22 million piece of the financing was provided by Bank of America...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Estein USA has bought Three Ravinia Drive, an 814,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Dunwoody submarket, for $175 million, or about $21499/sf The Orlando, Fla, real estate company bought the 31-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of LNDMRK Development, Terranova Corp and Torose Equities has bought the 220,000-square-foot office building at 255 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables, Fla, for $544 million, or about $24727/sf Rreef America...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management has bought the 135,000-square-foot 16000 Pines Market in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $56 million, or about $41481/sf The New York company acquired the retail property from Terra of...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the St Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach condominium building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla A venture of Fortune International Group and Chateau Group is building the 62-story property on a 48-acre...
South Florida Business Journal The Palm Beach County, Fla, Commission has approved a plan for a 314-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla Gelsomino Holdings is building the property on a 392-acre site at 11275 Acme Dairy Road, south of...