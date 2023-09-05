Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...
Rentvcom Transwestern Development Co has broken ground on the Fairway Business Park, a 98,900-square-foot industrial property in Palmdale, Calif The Houston developer is building the property at the intersection of Legacy Lane and W Avenue O, about...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of the 268-unit Village at Compass Pointe apartment property in Leland, NC, which is just west of Wilmington, NC The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Business Journal Bridgeview Multifamily has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties in North Texas The Dallas developer is building a 250-unit property on a 63-acre development site at 800 West Bardin Road in Arlington, Texas, and...
Dallas Business Journal A developer calling itself TNC MAIN ST 1 LLC wants to construct a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The project is being proposed for a parking lot site west of Arlington’s City Hall and at the...
Houston Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building the first phase of The Mill mixed-use development in Houston’s West End area The local developer recently topped out the project’s first building, a seven-story structure...
Baltimore Fish Bowl Fannie Mae has taken through foreclosure the city block bounded by Howard, Fayette, Eutaw and Baltimore streets in Baltimore that include the 392-unit Centerpoint Apartments The housing-finance agency had provided $583 million of...
UMB, First Merchants and Academy Bank have provided $633 million of construction financing for the first phase of a 515-unit apartment property at the southwest corner of 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix A venture of Milhaus of Indianapolis...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...