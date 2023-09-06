Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Bridgeview Multifamily has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties in North Texas The Dallas developer is building a 250-unit property on a 63-acre development site at 800 West Bardin Road in Arlington, Texas, and...
Dallas Business Journal A developer calling itself TNC MAIN ST 1 LLC wants to construct a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The project is being proposed for a parking lot site west of Arlington’s City Hall and at the...
Houston Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners is building the first phase of The Mill mixed-use development in Houston’s West End area The local developer recently topped out the project’s first building, a seven-story structure...
Baltimore Fish Bowl Fannie Mae has taken through foreclosure the city block bounded by Howard, Fayette, Eutaw and Baltimore streets in Baltimore that include the 392-unit Centerpoint Apartments The housing-finance agency had provided $583 million of...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Stanley Ning has paid $2925 million, or $975,000/unit, for the Oliver, a 30-unit apartment property in Culver City, Calif The Cypress, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Cogency...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has completed construction of The Clark, a 327-unit apartment property in West Philadelphia The Radnor, Pa, company built the property on a site at 4519 Chestnut St that previously had served as a parking lot...
New York Life Insurance has provided $6263 million of financing for the construction of Meritum Sonoran Desert, a 348-unit apartment property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the debt on behalf of the property’s developer, IDM Cos of...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $52 million of financing for the construction of the 164-room Somm Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, in Woodinville, Wash US Hotel Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The FDIC has formally launched marketing for the $3322 billion of commercial real estate loans that had been held by Signature Bank, which failed on March 12 The agency’s loan-sales adviser, Newmark...