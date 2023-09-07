Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Phoenix Acquisitions is offering for sale four industrial buildings totaling about 15 million square feet in North Carolina’s Triad region that it had purchased last month for $27 million The Milwaukee company, which...
Triangle Business Journal Bell Partners has bought the Vintage Jones Franklin, a 272-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, for $795 million, or about $292,279/unit The Greensboro, NC, asset manager bought the property from TDK Construction Co of...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by year’s end on a 352-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The project, which is being called Jefferson Lloyd Park Phase 2, is being planned for a...
Centennial Bank has provided $588 million of financing for the development of the 202-unit Woodlands at Portofino Vineyards apartment property in Fort Myers, Fla The property, with 96 townhomes and 106 flats at 19093 Cresenzo Court, is within the...
BisNow Plans have been filed for a 140-unit apartment property on a 165-acre site at 10 Malcolm X Blvd in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The plans were filed on behalf of an investor group, 10 MX Owner LLC The site was purchased last year for...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has lined up $806 million of construction financing for the third phase of the Botanica Apartments in Miami US Bank provided the loan The latest phase, which will have 353 units, recently broke...