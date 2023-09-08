Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nashville Business Journal Greenpointe Construction Inc has lined up $455 million of construction financing for 2nd & Moore, a 210-unit apartment project in Nashville, Tenn The Philadelphia developer is building the seven-story property on a...
CityBiz Basis Industrial will develop an 855-unit self-storage property at 111 Centennial Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Voorhees Township, NJ The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has lined up $121 million of financing from WSFS Bank to fund the...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group has bought a 6543-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for $865 million The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, company bought the site, at 8456 West Commercial Blvd, from Parabens Group LLC of...
Charlotte Business Journal A joint venture of Crescent Communities, Pacolet Milliken and Fortius Capital Partners has started work on Axial Rapid Commerce, a 449,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The property is being built at 500...
South Florida Business Journal LCOR has detailed its plans for a 42-story apartment building in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District The Berwyn, Pa, company wants to build the 544-unit property on 108 acres at 1775 Biscayne Blvd It had...
Triangle Business Journal RevPAR Cos has proposed building a five-story hotel on the site of the MacGregor Village shopping center in Cary, NC The Raleigh, NC, hospitality company is planning to build the 122-room property on a 187-acre parking lot...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
Dallas Morning News Zarky Development has received approval from the Frisco, Texas, City Council to build a large mixed-use complex The company, an affiliate of TPMC Realty Corp received a zoning approval in 2009 to build the property on a 123-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by year’s end on a 352-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The project, which is being called Jefferson Lloyd Park Phase 2, is being planned for a...