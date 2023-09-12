Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Starwood Capital Group and Onyx Acquisition IV has paid $146 million, or $29142/sf, for a portfolio of 10 industrial properties totaling 501,000 square feet near John F Kennedy International Airport in...
The sale-leaseback sector had an 83 percent increase in transaction volume in the second quarter, to $513 billion, according to SLB Capital Advisors That remains well less than the $617 billion quarterly average since the third quarter of 2020...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $90 million loan against a 200,000-square-foot retail property at 240 Bedford Ave in Brooklyn, NY Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Aurora Capital Associates, Midtown Equities and Achs...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $5375 million, or $26477/sf, for 34 Engelhard Drive, a 203,000-square-foot industrial facility in Monroe Township, NJ The Santa Monica, Calif, alternative asset manager acquired the property from New York investment...
The Real Deal Artimus NYC has purchased a 50 percent stake in a proposed 490-unit apartment project in the West Harlem section of Manhattan The developer bought its stake for $17 million from Lefkas Realty, which had purchased the development site,...
BisNow The Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States has signed a lease for 175,000 square feet at the 694,000-sf Unicom Technology Park Conference Center in Chantilly, Va CBRE brokered the lease The DEA will be consolidating some of its...
Commercial Observer Silverstein Properties is offering its 90 percent stake in the Hudson Research Center, a 318,388-square-foot life-sciences property in Manhattan It’s hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer and is aiming for a $300 million...
Newsday Heatherwood Luxury Rentals has broken ground on the 428-unit Heritage by Heatherwood in the Long Island, NY, town of West Hempstead, NY The Commack, NY, developer is building the apartment property on a 94-acre site at 111 Hempstead...
The Real Deal New York City is opening a migrant shelter in the vacant 171,000-square-foot office building at 4711 Austell Place in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY An affiliate of Normandy Real Estate Partners, a Morristown, NJ,...