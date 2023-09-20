Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Progressive Casualty Insurance Co has announced it is terminating its lease for 217,216 square feet at Met Center 15 in Austin, Texas, effective Feb 29, 2024 The insurance company’s departure from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $90 million of financing against a pair of mixed-use properties with 152,453 square feet in Manhattan owned by an affiliate of restauranteur Guiseppe Cipriani The loan, which requires...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dadeland Square, a mixed-use property with 129,585 square feet of retail space and 84,913 sf of office space in Miami, has been sold for $58 million to an investor group led by Orion Capital Partners The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report STV Inc, which leases 133,000 square feet of office space at 225-233 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Union Square area, will not be renewing its lease when it rolls next May It’s relocating to the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report One Stamford Forum, a 504,471-square-foot office property in Stamford, Conn, is close to being sold The building, at 201 Tresser Blvd, is encumbered by $9136 million of securitized debt It is owned by an...
PennCap Properties has asked for a term extension of a $10472 million loan against a portfolio of 32 industrial and office properties with 14 million square feet that it owns in Pennsylvania That's prompted its transfer to special...