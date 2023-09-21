Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Macy’s has opened a new distribution center in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas The retail chain is occupying a 908,000-square-foot industrial property that’s part of the first phase of the 240-acre...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is planning to build Springbrook South Commerce Center, a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in Pflugerville, Texas, about 18 miles northwest of Austin, Texas The Atlanta industrial developer has proposed...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Crain’s New York Business Northwestern Mutual Real Estate has provided $153 million of construction financing for a 206-unit apartment property that Carmel Partners is developing at 1487 First Ave in Manhattan’s Upper East Side Carmel, a...
Boston Business Journal Ascend Elements has signed a lease for the 101,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 39 Jackson Road in the Pathway Devens complex in Devens, Mass, roughly 40 miles west of Boston The lithium-ion battery recycling...
Austin Business Journal Roers Cos has proposed building the McKinney Falls Apartments, a 371-unit property in Austin, Texas The Plymouth, Minn, company wants to construct the property on an eight-acre site at 7905 McKinney Falls Parkway, near the...
Charlotte Business Journal Foundry Commercial has been approved to build an industrial project with up to 750,000 square feet in Huntersville, NC, about 13 miles north of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a development site along...
The Real Deal Upside Foods has agreed to pre-lease 187,000 square feet of industrial space at the Rubicon, a 32 million-sf development in Glenview, Ill The food technology company will take its space at 2600 Sanders Road, about 25 miles north of...
Charlotte Business Journal Chick-fil-A Supply will invest $583 million in a 126,000-square-foot industrial property in Kannapolis, NC, that will serve as a distribution center for the fast-food chain The property is being built at the Lakeshore...