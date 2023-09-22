Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal The city of Raleigh, NC, has tapped Omni Hotel Group to build a 500-room “upper upscale” hotel in its downtown The property is being planned for a single-acre lot on Fayetteville Street near the Raleigh Convention...
South Florida Business Journal PGIM Real Estate has sold 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, Fla, for $90 million, or about $40403/sf The Newark, NJ, company sold the 16-story property to an affiliate of Princeton...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has broken ground on a 10-story apartment project in Miami The property, dubbed Avalon South Miami, is being built on a 186-acre site at 5850 SW 73rd St that formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors, which last year had taken title to the Hilton Woodcliff Lake hotel in northern New Jersey, has put the 338-unit property up for sale The property, at 200 Tice Blvd in Woodcliff...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Blackfin Real Estate Investors has paid $288 million, or $144,000/unit, for the 200-unit Pines at Carolina Place apartment property in Pineville, NC The Arlington, Va, company purchased the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Trail, a 315-unit apartment and townhouse development in Riviera Beach, Fla The Miami developer wants to construct the property on a 158-acre site at 7880 to 7940...
Charlotte Business Journal Embrey Partners has paid $13 million for a seven-acre site in the NoDa section of Charlotte, NC, for a planned apartment development The San Antonio company is breaking ground next month on the 403-unit property at 3035...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $176 million of financing for the construction of the 128-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Clearwater, Fla An affiliate of Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, is developing the five-story property on a...
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...