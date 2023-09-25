Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group has unveiled its plans for the second phase of its Aura Crown Centre apartment property in Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in December on the 300-unit phase, which will take two...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is breaking ground in January on the Silveron Park mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The property is being built on a 50-acre site on FM 2499...
Rentvcom AM Castle & Co has agreed to renew its lease at 14001 to 14003 Orange Ave in Paramount, Calif As a result, the provider of metals will fully lease the 282,000-square-foot industrial property for an additional seven years in a deal...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Barshop & Oles Co and Lionstone Investments wants to redevelop the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project Work could start as early as 2025, with phase one expected to...
Austin Business Journal A 133-room hotel is being planned for a nearly half-acre development site in East Austin, Texas A company linked to Floridays Development Co of Sarasota, Fla, owns the development site at 1604, 1606, 1610 and 1612 East...
Austin Business Journal Arenaman Development Co has received approval from the Buda, Texas, City Council to build its first project: a 500,000-square-foot industrial property The development firm, which was formed recently by local real estate...
San Antonio Business Journal The buzz is Industrial Commercial Properties LLC is buying the nearly 12 million-square-foot former headquarters of Rackspace Technology in Windcrest, Texas, about 11 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio The Cleveland...
Kansas City Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of space at the Lightwell, a 667,222-sf office property in Kansas City, Mo The government transportation agency will take the space in 2025 The...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s has opened a new distribution center in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas The retail chain is occupying a 908,000-square-foot industrial property that’s part of the first phase of the 240-acre...