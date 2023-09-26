Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal TF Cornerstone Inc has paid $251 million, or $10040/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot office building at 1881 Campus Commons Drive in Reston, Va The property is next to the 1900 and 1902 Campus Commons Drive office...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage LLC has teamed with Dabu Group to buy the 294-room Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake hotel in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not known Newmark brokered the deal The hotel, at 1301 Solona Blvd...
Dallas Morning News Pegasus Industries has signed a lease for 171,398 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, a farming equipment provider, is leasing its space at the McKinney Trade Center, at 424...
Dallas Morning News RPM Living has bought Mustang Station, a 444-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Austin, Texas, company purchased the complex from its developer, Western Securities of Dallas The sales price...
San Antonio Business Journal Evergen Equity has bought the 211,000-square-foot warehouse property at 5827 US Highway 90 in San Antonio Stream Realty Partners brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The industrial property...
Pebb Capital has sold the 65,908-square-foot Ocean Walk lifestyle retail property in Singer Island, part of West Palm Beach, Fla, for $192 million, or $29132/sf The Boca Raton, Fla, investor – the family office of the Rosenbergs – sold...
The Real Deal GID has paid $31 million, or $9657/sf, for the 321,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3 to 9 Timber Court in Bolingbrook, Ill The Boston investment firm purchased the property from TA Realty, which had acquired it in 2016 for $18...
The Real Deal Marathon Asset Management has taken the 40,542-square-foot office/retail building at 263 West 34th St in midtown Manhattan through foreclosure The New York investment manager had provided $50 million of financing to fund the...
San Antonio Business Journal The buzz is Industrial Commercial Properties LLC is buying the nearly 12 million-square-foot former headquarters of Rackspace Technology in Windcrest, Texas, about 11 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio The Cleveland...