The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
South Florida Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $60 million of construction financing for a 409,189-square-foot logistics warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla The Chicago developer borrowed the loan from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co It...
Commercial Observer Bank of Princeton has provided a $31 million loan against The Vertex, a 69-unit apartment property in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property’s owner, CW Realty of Brooklyn, used proceeds to retire a $20...
A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties, Collins Capital and Kaufman Jacobs has lined up $536 million of financing from Truist Bank for the construction of the 298-unit James at Springline apartment property in Chesterfield, Va The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A New York State judge has ruled that affiliates of the Trump Organization had engaged in fraud by overstating the value of properties they owned, some of which were financed with mortgages The ruling, if...
Metro Credit Union has provided $27 million of financing against One Heritage Drive, a 172,849-square-foot office building in Quincy, Mass The five-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The five-story building is...
Bank OZK has provided $965 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Base, a proposed industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer, ViaWest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Bank has provided $2686 million of financing for the construction of the Lanai, a 444-unit apartment property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz, and Countrywalk Community...
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Capital has provided $236 million of financing against the 120-unit Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver, Wash The financing was arranged by McBride Capital and allows the owner of the property, RRC Group, to...