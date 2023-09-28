Log In or Subscribe to read more
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
The Chicago investor has launched its Outbound Hotel brand, which will focus on buying and developing hospitality properties that accommodate travelers pursuing outdoor experiences It began assembling properties for the brand three years...
Momentum Real Estate Partners has raised $14002 million of investor commitments for its latest apartment investment fund The fund, Momentum Real Estate Fund IV, is a follow-up to Fund III, through which the Miami investment manager had raised $1085...
Madison International Realty has raised $17 billion for its latest investment fund, which pursues ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe The New York investment manager is unlike...
Lingerfelt has named Henry “Hank” Loughran managing director and head of capital markets and investor relations Loughran joins the Richmond, Va, investment manager from Bonaventure, also of Richmond, where he had similar...
High interest rates have served to squelch property-sales transaction activity in the data-center space, as only $14 billion of deals took place during the first half, down from $24 billion last year At the same time, demand for data-center space...
EQT Exeter, formed two years ago through the acquisition of Exeter Property Group by Swedish investment manager EQT AB, is tapping the non-traded REIT sector for capital that it would invest in industrial, life-sciences, multifamily and self-storage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust might be considering broadening its financing offerings to include preferred equity investments in properties The New York mortgage REIT, a unit of the giant investment manager...
MetLife Investment Management has raised $390 million of investor commitments for an investment vehicle targeting opportunities in the single-family rental sector The fund, MetLife Single-Family Rental Fund LP, is the first closed-end vehicle by...