Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is breaking early next month on the DoubleBranch mixed-use project in Pasco County, Fla The project, previously dubbed Pasco Town Center, is being built on 965 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 52 and...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $489 million, or about $21436/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 228,118 square feet in the Lyons Technology Center in Coconut Creek, Fla The San Francisco...
Tampa Bay Business Journal B&L Investments has sold the 350,000-square-foot office building at 6302 Corporate Center in Tampa, Fla, for $31 million, or about $8857/sf A venture of Torose Equities and Merrimac Ventures was the seller CBRE Capital...
Charlotte Business Journal Taylor Morrison Home Corp recently bought a 48-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, for $182 million The Scottsdale, Ariz, homebuilder will use the land, at the intersection of interstates 77 and 485, to construct a...
Rentvcom California Gateway has paid $477 million, or $23850/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property in Belgrade, Mont The private family office acquired the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from an undisclosed seller that was...
Denver Business Journal Jackson Square Properties has paid $89 million, or $344,961/unit, for the Helios, a 258-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo The San Francisco developer purchased the property from Blackstone Group, which had acquired...