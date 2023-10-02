Log In or Subscribe to read more
Regent Properties, a Los Angeles investment manager with $23 billion of properties in the Sunbelt region, has launched a credit platform, through which it will provide senior and mezzanine loans and make preferred equity investments in apartment,...
CBRE has arranged $30 million of mortgage financing against Dixon Commerce Center, a 447,042-square-foot industrial property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Dixon, Calif The five-year loan, provided by a regional bank, requires only interest...
San Antonio Business Journal Lavaro Capital Holdings is offering for sale its stake in Trove Southtown, a 252-unit mixed-income apartment property in San Antonio Newmark has the listing for the stake An asking price is not known, but the four-story...
Philadelphia Business Journal The $3736 million loan against the 463,988-square-foot office building at One South Broad St in Philadelphia has been extended through September 2025 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Bridge Investment Group has provided $33 million of financing against the 21-unit apartment property at 640 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The property, owned by Acadia Realty Trust of White...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has provided $66 million of financing against two industrial properties with a combined 760,669 square feet in suburban Chicago The financing pays a fixed rate and allows the owner and developer of the properties,...
Houston Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has bought the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center, a 354-room hotel in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the 21-story property from its developer, a venture...
Austin Business Journal Tokyo Electron Ltd is offering for sale its massive US headquarters campus in Austin, Texas The company, which makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is offering the property as part of its plan to downsize its real...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties in separate deals Details about the seller, purchase prices and acquisition financing were not known CBRE brokered the deal and arranged the financing The...