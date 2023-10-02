Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Stihl has agreed a fully lease a recently built 265,200-square-foot warehouse property in Mebane, NC, about 23 miles west of Raleigh, NC The German manufacturer of power tools is taking its space at the Buckhorn Industrial...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments increased again in September, to $2656 billion, or 44 percent of the universe tracked by Trepp Inc That's in sharp contrast to August, when volumes had declined by 45...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties declined in August by 004 percent, putting them 508 percent lower since the end of last year and 1026 percent from the market’s peak in July 2022, according to the...
BisNow CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has reduced the space it leases at the 840 First St NE office building in Washington, DC, by 140,000 square feet to 62,000 sf The 245,000-sf building in the city’s north of Massachusetts Avenue, or NoMA...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
REJournals Advanced Plastic Corp has agreed to fully lease the 87,703-square-foot industrial property at 1723-1757 Marshall Drive in Des Plaines, Ill Lee & Associates brokered the deal between the plastics company and the owner of the property,...
Rentvcom AM Castle & Co has agreed to renew its lease at 14001 to 14003 Orange Ave in Paramount, Calif As a result, the provider of metals will fully lease the 282,000-square-foot industrial property for an additional seven years in a deal...
Houston Business Journal Power Electronics USA has agreed to fully lease the Airtex Commerce Center, a 166,250-square-foot industrial property in Houston The US division of the Spanish renewable energy manufacturer is leasing the warehouse, at 431...
Kansas City Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of space at the Lightwell, a 667,222-sf office property in Kansas City, Mo The government transportation agency will take the space in 2025 The...