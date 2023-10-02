Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital and Albright Corners LLC has filed plans to build a nearly 650-unit apartment project in Rock Hill, SC The venture is seeking a zoning change for the proposed project’s 127-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Stihl has agreed a fully lease a recently built 265,200-square-foot warehouse property in Mebane, NC, about 23 miles west of Raleigh, NC The German manufacturer of power tools is taking its space at the Buckhorn Industrial...
Triangle Business Journal Oppidian Investment Co has completed the last purchase of vacant land for its planned Wendell Commerce Center mixed-use development, about 15 miles east of Raleigh, NC The company has spent $264 million on 257 acres near...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 663-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture over the past year has paid a total of $227 million for 20 single-family homes that sit on the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $705 million, or about $220,313/unit, for the Reserve at Palmer Ranch, a 320-unit apartment property in Sarasota, Fla The Brookfield, Wis, company purchased the garden-style property from Strategic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An investor group operating as American Dream Hotel LLC has paid $24 million, or $96,000/room, for the 150-room Meadowlands View Hotel in the New York suburb of North Bergen, NJ The group, which evidently...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...