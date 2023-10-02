Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Expected losses from three loans in the collateral pool of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2016-P5 have prompted Fitch Ratings to downgrade three of the deal’s bond classes The rating agency said...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $66 million CMBS loan against APX Morristown, a 486,742-square-foot office complex in the New York suburb of Morristown, NJ, has transferred to special servicer 3650 REIT because it’s expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center retail property in Maui, Hawaii, last year was appraised at a value of $4424 million, 47 percent less than the $8311 million that was owed against it That lower value...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The inability of a portfolio of Manhattan apartment properties to generate the cash flow needed to fully service its $3631 million of total indebtedness has prompted Moody’s Investors Service to...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded eight classes, including an interest-only class, of Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C5, because of a decline in its estimation of value for the deal’s four remaining...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded nine classes, including two interest-only classes, of Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust, 2012-C6, because it has increased its expectation of losses resulting from the collateral...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes, including two interest-only classes, of JPMDB Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2016-C2, because it increased the losses it expects the deal to ultimately suffer The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust, 2015-UBS8 The rating agency downgraded the deal’s class C, to BBB- from A-; class D, to CCC from BBB; class E, to CC from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded two classes of CD, 2017-CD3, because of losses it expects to result from certain collateral loans, including those that are in special servicing The rating...