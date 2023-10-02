Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space leased in Manhattan totaled 63 million square feet in the third quarter, nearly 31 percent behind the pace set at the same time last year, according to Savills Despite this...
Philadelphia Business Journal The $3736 million loan against the 463,988-square-foot office building at One South Broad St in Philadelphia has been extended through September 2025 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties declined in August by 004 percent, putting them 508 percent lower since the end of last year and 1026 percent from the market’s peak in July 2022, according to the...
The Crowne Plaza JFK Airport hotel, with 335 rooms in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY, has been sold for $84 million, or $250,746/room The property's sale will result in the defeasance or likely pay off of a $377 million CMBS mortgage that doesn't...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A New York State judge has ruled that affiliates of the Trump Organization had engaged in fraud by overstating the value of properties they owned, some of which were financed with mortgages The ruling, if...
The $415 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 30 Courtyard by Marriott hotels with 4,379 rooms in 15 states that had been owned by Colony Capital Inc has transferred to special servicing as its maturity has passed To qualify for a term...