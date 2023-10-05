Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
ConnectCRE Fabuwood Cabinetry has signed a 197,072-square-foot lease at the industrial property at 300 Linden Logistics Way in Linden, NJ The 41 million-sf industrial park was developed by a venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Real Estate...
Houston Business Journal NRG Energy Inc has signed a lease for about 245,000 square feet of office space at the 42 million-sf Houston Center in downtown Houston The energy company will occupy the top 10 floors at 3 Houston Center, which stands 51...
Triad Business Journal Stihl has agreed a fully lease a recently built 265,200-square-foot warehouse property in Mebane, NC, about 23 miles west of Raleigh, NC The German manufacturer of power tools is taking its space at the Buckhorn Industrial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space leased in Manhattan totaled 63 million square feet in the third quarter, nearly 31 percent behind the pace set at the same time last year, according to Savills Despite this...
Commercial Observer A venture of Rockwood Capital and Société Générale has provided $312 million of financing against the Piazza Alta mixed-use property in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia The five-year loan, which pays a...