Dallas Morning News HRI Properties is offering for sale the Mayflower Building, a 215-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas JLL has the listing for the 10-story property, at 411 North Akard St, which was built in 1966 by Fidelity Union Life...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of GrayStreet Partners and Fulcrum Development has unveiled plans for its BESA District mixed-use project in San Antonio The property is being built in two phases, with work on the initial phase slated to begin...
San Antonio Business Journal San Antonio’s Highpoint One and Two office buildings have new owners An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments has taken the two buildings at 8401 Datapoint Drive The Houston company owns the land on which the...
Austin Business Journal An affiliate of MDL Group is developing the Icon, a student-housing property with 555 beds in 216 units in Austin, Texas The New York company broke ground on the 30-story property, at 2200 San Antonio St, in April and plans...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on The Grand at 49, a 404,256-square-foot retail property in the Houston suburb of Tomball, Texas Local developer NewQuest Properties is building the property, with a mix of retail and restaurant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report California State Teachers Retirement System has paid $1615 million, or $486,445/unit, for District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The pension fund purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $7831 million, or $218,747/unit, for the 358-unit Advenir at Gateway Lakes apartment property in Sarasota, Fla The New York investment manager bought the 27-year-old property, at...
Rentvcom Positive Investments has sold the 122,000-square-foot office property at 222 East Huntington Drive in Monrovia, Calif, for $25 million, or $20492/sf The buyer could not yet be identified The Arcadia, Calif, company was represented in the...
The Real Deal Sovereign Partners has agreed to pay $125 million, or nearly $463/sf, for the 270,000-square-foot office building at 100-104 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s midtown south area The New York investor is buying the property from Clarion...