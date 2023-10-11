Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Mercury News Panoramic Development has defaulted on a $625 million loan against a development site at 500 Kirkham St in Oakland, Calif CPIF California, an affiliate of Columbia Pacific Advisors, provided the loan in 2021 and has seized the site,...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group wants to build a hotel and residential condominium property in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer has proposed building the 14-story property on a 077-acre development site at 804 South Federal...
ConnectCRE Skanska USA has completed construction on the 410-unit Heming apartment property in McLean, Va The 28-story building, at 1800 Chain Bridge Road, is in the Scott’s Run area of the city, across from a Metro station that provides...
Dallas Morning News ConAm Group has bought Arise Craig Ranch, a 270-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas A fund sponsored by the San Diego company purchased the property from Cortland, an Atlanta apartment developer The...
San Antonio Business Journal Peachtree Group recently bought a downtown San Antonio development site for a planned hotel project The Atlanta company is building the 171-room property at 100 North Main Ave Plans for the 10-story property initially...
REBusiness Online The development arm of Bradford Allen has proposed building a 300-unit apartment property next to the former Daily Herald building at 95 West Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, Ill The eight-story property would sit 25 miles...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust has completed work on the 231,000-square-foot industrial building at 1533 Galleria Blvd in Rock Hill, SC, 26 south of Charlotte, NC The property sits on a 32-acre site in the Legacy Park West development...
Dallas Morning News HRI Properties is offering for sale the Mayflower Building, a 215-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas JLL has the listing for the 10-story property, at 411 North Akard St, which was built in 1966 by Fidelity Union Life...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Amax Investment Co has bought Prestonwood Park, a 163,341-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Hartman SPE LLC, an affiliate of Houston REIT Silver Star Properties, sold the retail...