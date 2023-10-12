Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million of financing for the construction of Douglas at Goodyear, a 307-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The three-year loan pays a floating rate and was arranged on behalf of the...
REBusiness Online SecureSpace Self Storage has opened a 120,260-square-foot facility in Philadelphia The property, at 2501 North 15th St, includes climate-controlled units It is SecureSpace’s third property in Philadelphia The Redondo Beach,...
Dallas Morning News The 214-unit Monarch Hall Park luxury apartment property in Frisco, Texas, is ready for tenants The 19-story property is part of the $500 million redevelopment of the Hall Park business campus that also will include a 224-room...
ConnectCRE Brixton Capital has paid $82 million, or $273,333/unit, for Alta Warehouse, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Solana Beach, Calif, investment firm bought the property from its developer, Wood Partners, which was represented by...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development wants to start construction in the first quarter on Tacara at Lakeside, a 360-unit apartment property in San Antonio The local developer has proposed building the five-building property at 8970 Lakeside...
Dallas Morning News Bright Realty plans to wrap up work in December on Tapestry at the Realm, a 362-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The four-story property is being built at 2901 Lady Bettye Drive, as part of the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $457 million, or $40804/sf, for the 112,000-square-foot industrial property at 2411 Sante Fe Ave in Redondo Beach, Calif The Bellevue, Wash, company purchased the property from Link...
Charlotte Business Journal Arnold Cos has proposed building an apartment project with up to 172 units in Mooresville, NC The Columbia, SC, company wants to construct the property on a 66-acre site at 1459 River Highway It is seeking a planned...
BisNow WC Smith has acquired a development site near Nationals Park in Washington, DC, for $295 million, with plans to construct a 600-unit apartment property on it The Washington, DC, developer bought the site, which once housed a 7-Eleven...