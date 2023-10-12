Log In or Subscribe to read more
The broad expectation is that the value of office properties nationwide will continue to decline, falling, in the aggregate, by as much as 35 percent from their peaks by 2025 But some markets will get absolutely hammered, according to analysis by...
Apartment properties in the Phoenix area that sold in the third quarter changed hands at prices that resulted in capitalization rates that averaged 67 percent, according to Kidder Mathews That's the result of weaker fundamentals and higher interest...
BisNow The SEC has renewed its office lease for 11 million square feet at Station Place I and II in Washington, DC, for another five years At the same time, the regulator has given back 210,000 sf that it had occupied at Station Place III Station...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only $124 billion of multifamily and healthcare loans during its 2023 fiscal year, which ran through September That's down 4162 percent from last year But if you count only healthcare loans,...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust has completed work on the 231,000-square-foot industrial building at 1533 Galleria Blvd in Rock Hill, SC, 26 south of Charlotte, NC The property sits on a 32-acre site in the Legacy Park West development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Growing weakness among securitized office loans contributed to the 316 percent increase in the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing last month to $4149 billion, according to Trepp Inc A total of 22 office loans with a balance of $13 billion had...