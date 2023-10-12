Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online SecureSpace Self Storage has opened a 120,260-square-foot facility in Philadelphia The property, at 2501 North 15th St, includes climate-controlled units It is SecureSpace’s third property in Philadelphia The Redondo Beach,...
The broad expectation is that the value of office properties nationwide will continue to decline, falling, in the aggregate, by as much as 35 percent from their peaks by 2025 But some markets will get absolutely hammered, according to analysis by...
BisNow WC Smith has acquired a development site near Nationals Park in Washington, DC, for $295 million, with plans to construct a 600-unit apartment property on it The Washington, DC, developer bought the site, which once housed a 7-Eleven...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Average asking rents for Manhattan retail space in the 16 corridors tracked by CBRE had increased in the third quarter by 27 percent to $663/sf That was up 92 percent from a year ago Asking rents vary...
Philadelphia Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the 225,214-square-foot Larkin’s Corner retail property in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa, for $26 million, or just more than $115/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT sold the property...
ConnectCRE Skanska USA has completed construction on the 410-unit Heming apartment property in McLean, Va The 28-story building, at 1800 Chain Bridge Road, is in the Scott’s Run area of the city, across from a Metro station that provides...
Commercial Observer StoneBridge Investments has paid $66 million, or $279,661/unit, the for Connecticut Plaza Apartments, a 236-unit property in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Washington, DC The local investment manager bought the property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust has completed work on the 231,000-square-foot industrial building at 1533 Galleria Blvd in Rock Hill, SC, 26 south of Charlotte, NC The property sits on a 32-acre site in the Legacy Park West development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...