Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arden Group acquired the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area by foreclosing against a $57 million mezzanine loan it had held The Philadelphia investment manager had provided the financing...
The Real Deal LoanCore has taken the 200,000-square-foot office building at 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s Plaza District through foreclosure The lender held a total of $1934 million of financing against the property in 2017 The property was...
The broad expectation is that the value of office properties nationwide will continue to decline, falling, in the aggregate, by as much as 35 percent from their peaks by 2025 But some markets will get absolutely hammered, according to analysis by...
Commercial Observer Terreno Realty Corp has paid $275 million, or $28646/sf, for the 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 185 Van Dyke St in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, NY The San Francisco REIT acquired the property from Lande Alexander...
Commercial Observer Arbor Commercial Mortgage has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of a 155-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The property, at 859-869 Communipaw Ave, is being developed by West of Hudson Properties of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Average asking rents for Manhattan retail space in the 16 corridors tracked by CBRE had increased in the third quarter by 27 percent to $663/sf That was up 92 percent from a year ago Asking rents vary...
BisNow The SEC has renewed its office lease for 11 million square feet at Station Place I and II in Washington, DC, for another five years At the same time, the regulator has given back 210,000 sf that it had occupied at Station Place III Station...
Commercial Observer A venture of Carlyle Group and Z+G Property Group has paid $225 million, or $489,130/unit, for the 46-unit apartment property at 180 Bainbridge St in the Stuyvesant Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The venture bought the...
Wall Street Journal A venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings has agreed to pay $165 million, or $520,504/room, for 317-room Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel The venture is buying the hotel, at Two Times Square, from Sherwood...