Securitized mortgages against older office buildings have a far greater rate of distress than those backed by buildings constructed since 2015, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency It found that 76 percent of CMBS loans against...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Arden Group has paid $43 million, or about $22204/sf, for a portfolio of three warehouses with a total of 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla The Philadelphia company purchased the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Strategic Storage Growth Trust III has paid $195 million, or about $28261/sf, for a recently built self-storage facility with 69,000 square feet in Tamarac, Fla The Ladera Ranch, Calif, REIT, which is sponsored by...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Wintergreen Hospitality has paid $13 million for a development site in Smithfield, NC, where it plans to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel The Chapel Hill, NC, company is constructing the five-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national average asking rent for multifamily properties was $1,722/unit in September, down 03 percent – or $6 – from August That’s the first time all year rents had declined on a...
Amazoncom has taken occupancy of two recently constructed industrial properties with 285,000 square feet in Glastonbury and South Windsor, Conn The properties that the online retailer moved into are 35 National Drive, with 105,000 sf in Glastonbury...