Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Simon Property Group venture that owns the Arundel Mills and the adjacent open-air Marketplace in the Baltimore suburb of Hanover, Md, has paid off the $3835 million loan against it Simon owns a 593...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mason Asset Management had partnered with Namdar Realty Group on the acquisition of the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio Both companies, which specialize in buying shopping malls that might have...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $349 million loan against 252 West 37th St, a 161,613-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Garment District that has suffered from a sharp decline in occupancy and cash flow, has transferred...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 754-unit NEMA San Francisco apartment property, which backs a total of $384 million of debt, including a $274 million securitized mortgage, has been appraised at a value of $279 million, nearly half the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $399 million CMBS loan against the 740,387-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in midtown Manhattan, whose largest tenant by far was WeWork Inc, has transferred to special servicer Wells Fargo...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2229 million loan against 1818 Market St, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Philadelphia, has been sent to special servicing as the property’s growing cash flow faces challenges meeting...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $180 million senior CMBS loan against a portfolio of four office buildings with 753,074 square feet in the Dumbo, or Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, area of Brooklyn, NY, has transferred to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The proposed offering of the $308 million CMBS loan against the 603,928-square-foot office building at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan evidently has been put on hold The loan is held by a CMBS trust, BWAY...