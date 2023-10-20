Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Real Estate Funds is offering for sale the ICON Apartments, a 240-unit property in San Antonio’s North Side area The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
REBusiness Online Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $1241 million of financing against Grove Pointe Apartments, a 458-unit property in Jersey City, NJ The debt was provided by an undisclosed life insurance company The property, at 100 Christopher...
Houston Business Journal Interra Capital Group has purchased Memorial Pointe, a 226,586-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local investor purchased the 11-story property from Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate The...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Wintergreen Hospitality has paid $13 million for a development site in Smithfield, NC, where it plans to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel The Chapel Hill, NC, company is constructing the five-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Jarlin Cabinetry has agreed to become the first tenant at Airport 85 Business Center, a recently built industrial property with 154,920 square feet in Charlotte, NC The cabinetry company is leasing 98,640 sf at the...
South Florida Business Journal Altman Cos has submitted a proposal with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story apartment property in Miami’s Biscayne Shores neighborhood The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, affiliate of BBX Capital Corp...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by G and G Business Developments wants to construct a 55-story residential condominium building in Miami’s Brickell area The project, dubbed Calle 8, is being proposed for a nearly one-acre...
St John Properties is planning to develop Berry Pointe, a 680,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Waldorf, Md The 12-building property will be constructed on an 82-acre parcel along Berry Road near Crain Highway, about 25 miles south of...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners, Crow Holdings Capital and Rob Riner Cos is bringing two buildings to the Carter Park East industrial park in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings, with 771,000 and 645,000 square feet, will be built...