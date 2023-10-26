Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $343 million of mortgage financing against Haus25, a 750-unit apartment property two blocks from the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan pays a 604 percent...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Lument has provided $788 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against The Hub, a 590-unit apartment property in Bowling Green, Ky The property, developed in 2020 at 494 Hub Blvd by...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
REBusiness Online Waterfront Development Co has completed the construction of Six Fifteen Waterfront, a 120,000-square-foot office property in Allentown, Pa The six-story property, at 615 Waterfront Drive, along the Lehigh River waterfront, has...
AZ Big Media LPC Desert West has broken ground on Luke Field, a 24 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The southwest division of Lincoln Property Co is building the property at Litchfield Road and Northern Avenue Luke Field is...
Multi-Housing News Cityview has opened the Parker, a 123-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The local developer broke ground on the property, at 5935 West Pico Blvd, in February 2021 City National Bank provided a $445 million loan for the...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Inc has provided $783 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 317-room Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel by a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings The venture bought the...
A fund sponsored by 27 Capital has partnered with an affiliate of Dwight Capital to buy 76 residential condominium units at five properties in Bay Harbor Island, Fla, which is just north of Miami Beach, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit A previous...