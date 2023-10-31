Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of mortgage financing against Midtown West, with 151,845 square feet of office space in the Midtown Tampa section of Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Highwood...
Mesa West Capital has provided $34 million of financing to help fund Matan Cos’ acquisition of two industrial buildings with 321,646 square feet within the Deepwater Industrial Park in Richmond, Va Matan, of Frederick, Md, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $164 billion of multifamily mortgages during the third quarter, up from the $151 billion it funded during the second quarter and the $159 billion it funded a year ago The latest quarter...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $58 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a parking lot site known as Harborside 4 in Jersey City, NJ The property was purchased by a venture of the Related Cos and Panepinto...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Miami Living Basis Industrial has opened an 806-unit self-storage property at 5 Resnik Road in Plymouth, Mass The 110,000-square-foot property will be operated by Public Storage of Glendale, Calif Work on it began in March 2022 Basis Industrial is...
Affinius Capital and Bank OZK have provided $102 million of financing for the development of the second phase of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ Affinius took down a junior portion of the loan, while Bank OZK...