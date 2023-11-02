Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
REBusiness Online Space Investment Partners has paid $26 million, or $42981/sf, for Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a 60,492-square-foot retail center in Encinitas, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from West Village, which was...
A venture of a Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund and Saxum Real Estate was the buyer of the 122 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in East Hanover, NJ, from Urban Edge Properties As reported, Urban Edge had sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vanbarton Group is said to have struck a deal to sell the 114,451-square-foot office property at 115 Sansome St in San Francisco for about $3067 million, or $268/sf The buyer could not be identified...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Demetree Real Estate Services has bought the 103,493-square-foot Plaza at Hannibal Square mixed-use property near downtown Winter Park, Fla, for $206 million, or about $19905/sf An affiliate of Owens Realty...
San Francisco Business Times CrossHarbor Capital Partners has taken control of the 100,000-square-foot office property at 55 New Montgomery St in San Francisco after winning the property’s foreclosure auction with a $15 million bid The Boston...