Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...
REBusiness Online Space Investment Partners has paid $26 million, or $42981/sf, for Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a 60,492-square-foot retail center in Encinitas, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from West Village, which was...
San Francisco Business Times CrossHarbor Capital Partners has taken control of the 100,000-square-foot office property at 55 New Montgomery St in San Francisco after winning the property’s foreclosure auction with a $15 million bid The Boston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Graphite Bio has agreed to pay $367 million to terminate its lease for 85,165 square feet of office space at the 141,000-sf Nexus on Grand office and lab property in San Francisco The gene therapy company...
The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
Commercial Property Executive US Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease at the company’s headquarters, the 935,651-sf US Bancorp Center office property in Minneapolis The bank holding company was represented by JLL, while the owner...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has paid $161 million, or $370,967/unit, for the 434-unit Zia Sunnyside Apartments in Denver The San Antonio developer purchased the property from Confluence Cos in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop Hamblin...