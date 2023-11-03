Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Demetree Real Estate Services has bought the 103,493-square-foot Plaza at Hannibal Square mixed-use property near downtown Winter Park, Fla, for $206 million, or about $19905/sf An affiliate of Owens Realty...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by South Florida attorney Javier Banos Machado has paid $293 million, or about $207,801/unit, for the 141-unit Covenant Palms affordable-housing complex in Miami The Coconut Grove, Fla, company...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REJournalscom Keystone Construction Co has broken ground on a 131,000-square-foot industrial property within the Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at 18110 Chesterfield Airport Road,...
REBusiness Online UNLMTD Real Estate has begun work on Fiat House, a 300-unit apartment property at 2100 North Central Road in Fort Lee, NJ Units at the property will have up to two bedrooms each The property will include 30,000 square feet of...
Bank OZK has provided $78 million of financing for the construction of Navona, a 400-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Canyon Partners Real Estate is developing the property at the southeast corner...