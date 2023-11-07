Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has renewed a pair of leases for a total of 348,000 square feet at two properties owned by JBG Smith at the National Landing office complex in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va The online retail...
Crain’s New York Business Avana Capital has filed to foreclose against the $188 million loan that is backed by the 65-room Bogart by LuxUrban hotel in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Avana, of Peoria, Ariz, had provided the loan...
Boston Properties has signed leases for 27 million square feet of office space through the first nine months of the year and has another 12 million sf in its pipeline, putting it well on its way to topping its 3 million-sf target for the year...
Rentvcom Torani has agreed to pre-lease the 202,000-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 1919 Williams St in San Leandro, Calif The manufacturer of flavoring products was represented by CBRE, while the owner of the...
Crain’s New York Business The 12-million-square-foot 32 Sixth Ave in Manhattan’s Tribeca section is now 38 percent vacant after two of its largest tenants downsized their space at the office building Dentsu Holdings USA and CenturyLink...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group has sold a 218,000-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the DFW Point35 business park in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer and investor sold the property, at 2201 Stonemont...