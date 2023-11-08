Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...
Orlando Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building an affordable-housing property with 131 units in Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a 463-acre development site at 10 and 30 South Ivey Lane, west of Camping World...
Charlotte Business Journal Perkins Funds has paid $15 million, or about $13685/sf, for the 109,609-square-foot Three Water Ridge office property in Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, real estate investment firm purchased the five-story property from AEW...
South Florida Business Journal SAG Development has proposed building the 71-unit Green House Apartments in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer wants to construct the property on a 149-acre site at 219 Pembroke Road If approved, it...
South Florida Business Journal Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale its 95 percent stake in 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, a 344,454-square-foot office property in Miami The Denver apartment REIT, commonly known as Aimco, purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has completed work on Kings Mountain Corporate Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial building in Kings Mountain, NC, about 32 miles west of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer built the property on a...
South Florida Business Journal Bank Hapoalim of Israel has provided $48 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction in North Miami Horizon Group of New York is developing the property on a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...