Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity declined by 7 percent in the third quarter when compared with the second and 49 percent from a year ago, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers...
Santander Bank has led an $86 million loan for the construction of the 456-unit Lumara apartment property in Phoenix Santander teamed on the credit with Alerus Financial Corp of Grand Forks, ND The property is being developed at 24255 North 19th...
The Real Deal REO Asset Specialists has sold the 141-unit Covenant Palms apartment property in Miami for $293 million, or about $207,801/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company led by Lisa Ramos and Lisette Nunez sold the property to a company linked to...
Multi-Housing News Eastman Residential has paid $284 million, or about $189,333/unit, for Bellamy Coastal, a 150-unit student-housing property in Conway, SC The multifamily arm of Eastman Cos of Livingston, NJ, purchased the property from Mallory...
San Antonio Business Journal Premier Global Equity has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side area The Houston developer wants to construct the property on two tracts: one is home to a Quality Inn hotel at...
Dwight City Group, an affiliate of Dwight Capital, has completed the redevelopment of the former 125,000-square-foot warehouse property at 901 Quarry St in the Philadelphia suburb of Darby, Pa, into an 84-unit apartment building Dwight City had...
Thompson Thrift has broken ground on Refinery at Pointe17, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Indianapolis developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Dove Valley Road and 29th Avenue Refinery at Pointe17 will have one-,...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Investment and Hillcrest Finance have provided $78 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties with 631,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Mass The portfolio,...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...