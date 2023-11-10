Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Charles Schwab will close its 43,340-square-foot office at 100 Post St in San Francisco The Westlake, Texas, banking and financial advisory company cut 2,000 jobs this week and is conducting a merger with TD Ameritrade Charles Schwab...
UDR Inc had provided an average of 15 weeks of free rent as a concession to lure tenants to its properties during the third quarter That was up from just half a week of free rent in the second quarter The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT was forced to be...
Boston Business Journal Foundation Medicine is looking to sublease 125,000 square feet of space at the recently completed 400 Summer St office property in Boston’s Seaport area The company, a unit of Roche Holding AG, had signed a lease in...
REBusiness Online Mullen Automotive has agreed to fully lease the 121,615-square-foot industrial property at 1500 East Walnut Ave in Fullerton, Calif The electronic vehicle manufacturer is taking the space from Link Industrial, which was represented...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Investment and Hillcrest Finance have provided $78 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties with 631,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Mass The portfolio,...
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has renewed a pair of leases for a total of 348,000 square feet at two properties owned by JBG Smith at the National Landing office complex in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va The online retail...