The Real Deal Deutsche Asset Management is looking to sell the 776,448-square-foot office building at 222 Broadway in lower Manhattan The investment manager had purchased a 95 percent stake in the property in 2014 in a deal that had valued it at...
ConnectCRE MIG Real Estate has paid $303 million, or $30211/sf, for the Mission Viejo Business Center, a 100,295-square-foot industrial property in Mission Viejo, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from an...
MRP Realty's effort to sell a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 696,519 square feet and a large parking garage with 380 spaces in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has failed The portfolio is encumbered by what is now a $156 million...
ConnectCRE Midwest Industrial Funds has broken ground on a 577,422-square-foot industrial property within Crest Hill Business Park in Crest Hill, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer is building the property at 21225 Lidice Parkway, about 38 miles...
Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a foreclosure auction on Dec 5 The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $1439 million loan that’s securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of...
ConnectCRE An entity of Walmart has agreed to sublease Moffett Green, a 719,000-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The retail giant is taking the space from Meta Platforms, which leased the property but never moved into it The owner of...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
Multi-Housing News First National Bank of Omaha has provided $587 million of financing for the construction of Retreat at Mountainside, a 284-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo A venture of Hines of Houston and MBK Rental Living of...
ConnectCRE Lightstone Capital has provided $29 million of financing against SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The financing takes out a $213 million loan that PGIM Real Estate had provided in 2021 A venture of Pelican...