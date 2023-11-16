Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust, which carries a total of $1031 billion of debt on its balance sheet, faces the maturity of just more than $4 billion of mortgages through 2025 A total of $105 billion of that is against properties it wholly owns, with the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colliers Mortgage has arranged $267 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 444-unit Montreal Courts Apartments in Little Canada, Minn, about 12 miles east of Minneapolis The 10-year loan allows the...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Properties and WatermanClark has inked leases with three tenants for a total of 57,000 square feet at the 260,000-sf Lever House office property at 390 Park Ave in Manhattan Northern Trust signed for 35,000 sf...
REJournalscom Fulton Street Cos has broken ground on a 409,000-square-foot office property at 919 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the property in 2025 Financing for the project was provided by SNK Capital,...
Dallas Morning News The Riner Cos has plans to bring a 14 million-square-foot industrial building to the Carter Park East industrial development in Fort Worth, Texas Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the building, which will cost $63...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of a portfolio of five West Texas office buildings has plans to turn the properties over to its lender That’s according to a TreppWire report this morning, which cited comments from the...
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group wants to build a workforce-housing property with 159 units in Miami The local company has proposed constructing the property, dubbed Regatta Point, on the site of a mostly vacant commercial building...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has proposed building Modera Boca Raton, a 358-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The local company wants to construct the 13-story property on 144 acres at 108, 140 and 160 NW Fourth St,...
South Florida Business Journal Fortune International Group has plans to build a 251-unit luxury condominium property near the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami developer has proposed the property for a 48-acre site at...