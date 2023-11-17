Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer G4 Capital Partners has provided $235 million loan for the development of a 54-unit condominium property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The two-building property is being developed on the site of the former St John the...
ConnectCRE An entity of Walmart has agreed to sublease Moffett Green, a 719,000-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The retail giant is taking the space from Meta Platforms, which leased the property but never moved into it The owner of...
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...
Patchcom Garden Communities has completed construction and begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment property in East Brunswick, NJ The property, at 110 Tices Lane, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool,...
Rentvcom Whole Foods Market has agreed to fully lease a 137,000-square-foot industrial property at HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial development in Aurora, Colo Cushman & Wakefield represented the supermarket chain, while CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
REBusiness Online United Fulfillment Solutions Inc has signed a lease for 217,986 square feet of industrial space at the Rancocas 5 Industrial Park in Burlington, NJ The company will occupy all of Building One, at 2605 Rancocas Road, owned by...
BisNow The FDIC has terminated First Republic Bank’s lease for 211,521 square feet at 410 Tenth Ave in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The bank, which had failed last May, was the second-largest tenant at the 631,944-sf office building,...
ConnectCRE Amerhart has agreed to lease 144,490 square feet of space at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf industrial property in Kansas City, Mo Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the building material distributor and...