Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colliers Mortgage has arranged $267 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 444-unit Montreal Courts Apartments in Little Canada, Minn, about 12 miles east of Minneapolis The 10-year loan allows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of a portfolio of five West Texas office buildings has plans to turn the properties over to its lender That’s according to a TreppWire report this morning, which cited comments from the...
South Florida Business Journal Cordina Partners has lined up $115 million of financing for the construction of Regency Park, a 122-unit apartment complex in Coral Gables, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the loan Cordina, of Coral Gables, injected $75...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at Essex Property Trust’s portfolio of 252 apartment properties with 62,000 units in California and Seattle had declined last month to 959 percent from 964 percent in the third quarter and...
Commercial Observer G4 Capital Partners has provided $235 million loan for the development of a 54-unit condominium property on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The two-building property is being developed on the site of the former St John the...
Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 78,000-square-foot retail property at 150 West 34th St, near Manhattan's Penn...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $1652 million of seller financing to facilitate its sale of Scottsdale Northsight, a 138,693-square-foot office property in Scottsdale, Ariz An affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News New York Life Insurance Co has filed to foreclose on a $3177 million loan against One Hanover Park, a 195,194-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The insurance company provided the loan, to an...
The recent bankruptcy by WeWork Inc and its decision to reject 69 of its office leases in the United States and Canada will have little or no impact on the credit ratings of US REITs, according to Fitch Ratings The rating agency noted that 38 leases...