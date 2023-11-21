Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $1694 million, or $171,111/unit, for Fern Ridge, a 99-unit apartment property in Olympia, Wash, about 64 miles south of Seattle The San Francisco company purchased the property from...
A venture of Passco Cos and Greystone has paid $12407 million, or $409,375/unit, for the 303-unit One Riverwalk apartment property in Knoxville, Tenn The venture bought the property from Southeastern Co of Augusta, Ga, which had developed it in 2019...
ConnectCRE A subsidiary of Acacia Real Estate Group has paid $255 million, or $28191/sf, for the 90,456-square-foot retail center at 4280 North Oracle Road, within the Oracle Wetmore Shops in Tucson, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased...
REBusiness Online SJ Amoroso Properties Co has paid $34 million, or $43071/sf, for Strawflower Village, a 78,940-square-foot retail center in Half Moon Bay, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from HMB Musich LLC, which was...
Dallas Business Journal Skybox Datacenters has proposed building a 1 million-square-foot data-center property in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The Dallas company is teaming with Bandera Ventures and Principal Asset Management on the project,...
REBusiness Online Lineage Redistribution has renewed its lease for 122,500 square feet of industrial space at 6445 Will Rogers Blvd in Fort Worth, Texas TA Realty owns the 385,000-sf property, which was built in 2000 It was represented in the lease...
REBusiness Online KidsTale Playgrounds is leasing 162,790 square feet at the Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center in Houston The company, which supplies recreational products for children, will fully occupy the industrial property’s North...
South Florida Business Journal MHG Hotels has paid $205 million, or about $199,029/room, for the 103-room Courtyard by Marriott West Palm Beach Airport hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla The company, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla, and Indianapolis,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kolter Hospitality and BH Group has paid $24 million, or about $285,714/room, for the Crystal Beach Suites Miami Oceanfront Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla Companies managed by Hillel A Meyers of Kissimmee, Fla,...