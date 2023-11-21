Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Skybox Datacenters has proposed building a 1 million-square-foot data-center property in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The Dallas company is teaming with Bandera Ventures and Principal Asset Management on the project,...
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Kingsgate, a 156,343-square-foot retail property in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed Shoppes at Kingsgate, at 1113 Kingwood Drive, was built in...
REBusiness Online Lineage Redistribution has renewed its lease for 122,500 square feet of industrial space at 6445 Will Rogers Blvd in Fort Worth, Texas TA Realty owns the 385,000-sf property, which was built in 2000 It was represented in the lease...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is building Modera McKinney Ridge, a 381-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Boca Raton, Fla, multifamily developer is constructing the property at 2400 North Hardin Blvd,...
Dallas Morning News The three-building Crescent Fort Worth mixed-use project has just opened in that North Texas city’s Cultural Arts district Crescent Real Estate is the $250 million project’s developer Work began more than two years...
REBusiness Online Nova Medical Products has agreed to lease 91,956 square feet within Park 88 Logistics Center, a two-building industrial property with 429,610 sf in North Aurora, Ill The manufacturer of medical equipment was represented by Lee...
BBVA has signed a lease for 74,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a newly constructed 19 million-sf office building at 389 Ninth Ave in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The banking company will vacate 42,000 sf of space it occupies at 1345...
Austin Business Journal Pearlstone Partners is planning to build a 35-story hotel at the corner of 14th and Lavaca streets in downtown Austin, Texas The local company initially wanted to construct a 250-unit residential condominium property on the...
Houston Business Journal Trademark Property Co is buying a 37-acre development site in Cypress, Texas, for a planned mixed-use project The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is buying the site, at the southwest corner of Highway 290 and Mason Road, from...