Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 487,512 apartment units are projected to be brought online nationwide this year, according to Yardi Matrix That's an increase from the previous projection, made during the third quarter, that 484,943 units would be delivered this year...
STR and Tourism Economics have again upgraded their view of the US hotel sector and now are projecting that revenue per available room would increase by 48 percent this year after previously forecasting a 45 percent increase STR, of Hendersonville,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 82,100 apartment units were absorbed throughout the country during the third quarter, according to CBRE That’s up from the 79,000 units that were absorbed in the second quarter, meaning...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity declined by 7 percent in the third quarter when compared with the second and 49 percent from a year ago, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
UDR Inc had provided an average of 15 weeks of free rent as a concession to lure tenants to its properties during the third quarter That was up from just half a week of free rent in the second quarter The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT was forced to be...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...
Only 276 apartment properties with 3,852 units in New York City changed hands for a total of $155 billion during the third quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's a 58 percent decline from a year ago, when $365 billion of apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...