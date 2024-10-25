Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Corp, which effectively has been on the lending sidelines since the first quarter of 2023, is switching to a posture of offense from one of defense It's built up $19 billion of liquidity, including $16 billion of cash It's starting to...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development has filed permits to convert part of St Francis College’s former campus in Brooklyn Heights, NY, into 747 apartment units Only three of the property’s five buildings will be converted...
BisNow A New York Supreme Court judge has ordered RFR Holding to pay $18 million to the two Korean debt funds managed by DAOL Asset Management, which hold $205 million of mezzanine debt tied to the 511,208-square-foot office property at 285 Madison...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of a 356-unit apartment project on the site of a former Macy’s store in Pompano Beach, Fla Morgan Group of Houston and the Carlyle Group...
Orlando Business Journal Madison Capital Group has lined up $507 million of financing for the construction of Madison Midtown, a 240-unit apartment project in Melbourne, Fla The Charlotte, NC, company borrowed a $335 million senior loan from First...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has provided $475 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Collective at Columbia, a 318-unit student-housing property in Columbia, Mo Newmark...
PCCP LLC has made a $20 million preferred-equity investment in the ground-up development of the 260-unit Hamlet Avalon Park in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Wesley Chapel, Fla The built-to-rent complex is being developed by a venture of Middleburg...
The Real Deal CRG has failed to pay off the $39 million CMBS loan that encumbers Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment property in Chicago, at its maturity this month The local firm, which developed the property for $307 million in 2018, had brought...
Commercial Observer Acadia Realty Trust has paid $35 million, or $3,130/sf, for a trio of retail properties with 11,180 square feet at 123-129 North Sixth St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Rye, NY, REIT acquired the properties from...