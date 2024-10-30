Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities has put its 406-unit Avalon Wesmont Station apartment property in the northern New Jersey borough of Wood-Ridge on the sales block The Arlington, Va, REIT has tapped JLL to market the...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of CF Smith Property Group has bought the Hicone Shopping Center, a 90,000-square-foot retail property in Greensboro, NC, for $133 million, or about $14778/sf The Pinehurst, NC, company purchased the property from...
Red Mountain Group is offering for sale Algonquin Commons, a 542,117-square-foot retail center in Algonquin, Ill The Santa Ana, Calif, company hired Newmark to market the property, at 1900 South Randall Road, which is 47 miles northwest of Chicago...
South Florida Business Journal Multiplan REAM has bought the 39,731-square-foot office building at 1500 Monza Ave in Coral Gables, Fla, for $14 million, or $35237/sf Baptist Health South Florida, a Miami nonprofit healthcare provider, sold the...
REBusiness Online United Therapeutics Corp has bought 78 TW Alexander Drive, a 95,500-square-foot biomanufacturing facility in Durham, NC, for $33 million, or $34555/sf The Silver Spring, Md, company purchased the building from Oxford Properties,...
SFGatecom Emporium Centre San Francisco, a 794,521-square-foot shopping mall and office property in San Francisco, is scheduled to be sold at a Nov 14 foreclosure auction The property, at 865 Market St, serves as collateral for $558 million of CMBS...
Orlando Business Journal RD Management has paid $13 million, or about $10824/sf, for the 120,098-square-foot Casselberry Exchange retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Casselberry, Fla The New York company purchased the shopping center from...
Triad Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has vacated 700,000 square feet at the three-building Wells Fargo Center in Winston-Salem, NC The banking giant’s 20-year lease at the property expired last month As a result of Wells Fargo’s...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has sold the 190,707-square-foot industrial building at 14100 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $3825 million, or $20057/sf The New York company sold the 132-acre property to Miami Lakes...