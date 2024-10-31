Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A Delaware Statutory Trust sponsored by Four Springs has paid $1395 million, or $12682/sf, for the 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 14741 Laplaisance Road in Monroe, Mich InSite Real Estate of Murray, Utah,...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has sold at par the $138 million loan it had provided three years ago against the 314,360-square-foot Saint Ann Court office building in Dallas It sold the loan to Cousins Properties Inc The loan comes due in...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual has provided $170 million of mortgage financing against the 405-unit Fenway Triangle apartment property at 180 Brookline Ave in Boston The property is owned by a venture of JPMorgan Asset Management and...
The Real Deal Continuum Co has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the 137-unit residential condominium property it’s developing at 26 East 35th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill area Kriss Capital of New York and Klirmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DML Capital has paid $36 million, or about $17161/sf, for 4265 San Felipe, a 209,780-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The local private equity firm purchased the 14-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $525 million of mortgage financing against the Queens Center Mall in the Elmhurst section of Queens, NY The property, at 90-15 Queens Blvd, is owned by...
The Real Deal Fortress Investment Group’s foreclosure of a $5488 million loan that it had provided against a portfolio of real estate in Florida, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, owned by Cohen Brothers Realty Corp got a little more...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $563 million of short-term financing against the 218-unit Madera apartment complex that’s nearing completion in Santa Fe NM The bridge loan allows the property’s developer, Thrive Development of Salt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report If you looked at the headline National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, or NCREIF, Property Index numbers, you might conclude that the commercial real estate sector is reaching an inflection...